ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

Game 105 of 2021-22 ISL witnessed Chennaiyin FC go down to ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1. Syed Sabir Pasha was satisfied with how CFC made it hard for ATKMB.

It was a toiling performance from former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 105 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday, CFC suffered a narrow 0-1 loss. Yet, CFC interim head coach Syed Sabir Pasha was happy with his side's fighting spirit.

Following the defeat, Pasha believed that CFC deserved to pull off a draw after missing out on numerous scoring chances. He lauded the character shown by his boys in the last league game and made ATKMB work hard for the points. He recognised that despite not being able to click for the previous few seasons, CFC will always remain a top side in the ISL.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 105) - ATKMB CONFIRMS SEMIS SPOT WITH 1-0 WIN VS CFC

"Whatever could be done with this team at these four matches, which I had, it was a difficult time for me to keep them together. Because Bandovic mostly selected it, he brought those boys. But naturally, when he left there, the model was not there. And so, to bring them together, to keep them happy and motivated, was a big task for me. For me, the results were next. So, I think I've done the job in that way, like keeping them, motivating them and making those matches competitive. But, I have to step forward from that is getting results. I have to keep doing this, and naturally, we will start getting results in my way," Pasha stated during the post-match presser.