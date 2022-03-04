Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Game 105 of 2021-22 ISL witnessed Chennaiyin FC go down to ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1. Syed Sabir Pasha was satisfied with how CFC made it hard for ATKMB.

    Mar 4, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    It was a toiling performance from former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 105 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday, CFC suffered a narrow 0-1 loss. Yet, CFC interim head coach Syed Sabir Pasha was happy with his side's fighting spirit.

    Following the defeat, Pasha believed that CFC deserved to pull off a draw after missing out on numerous scoring chances. He lauded the character shown by his boys in the last league game and made ATKMB work hard for the points. He recognised that despite not being able to click for the previous few seasons, CFC will always remain a top side in the ISL.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 105) - ATKMB CONFIRMS SEMIS SPOT WITH 1-0 WIN VS CFC

    "Whatever could be done with this team at these four matches, which I had, it was a difficult time for me to keep them together. Because Bandovic mostly selected it, he brought those boys. But naturally, when he left there, the model was not there. And so, to bring them together, to keep them happy and motivated, was a big task for me. For me, the results were next. So, I think I've done the job in that way, like keeping them, motivating them and making those matches competitive. But, I have to step forward from that is getting results. I have to keep doing this, and naturally, we will start getting results in my way," Pasha stated during the post-match presser.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai
    World News

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm
    India News

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves
    World News

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves