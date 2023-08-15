Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    "What is their mantra? Of the family, by the family and for the family. That is their life mantra. 'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of talent, discredit the qualified and do not accept potential," PM Modi said while taking on dynasty politics in his Independence Day 2023 speech at the Red Fort.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down hard upon dynastic politics in his Independence Day Speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. "What is their mantra? Of the family, by the family and for the family. That is their life mantra. 'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of talent, discredit the qualified and do not accept potential. Hence, dynasty politics is detrimental to this democracy and it needs to be gotten rid of. This is essential even for social justice," PM Modi said.

    Taking on appeasement politics, the Prime Minister said: "Appeasement has damaged social justice the most. The ideology and politics of appeasement, and appeasement-based policies have murdered social justice. This needs to be eliminated." 

    Prime Minister Modi also addresses the menace of the 'corruption demon' and the rampant scams amounting to enormous sums that prevailed before his administration assumed control.

    The cornerstone of our policies is 'Nation First,' and it was the will of the people that ushered in our government in both 2014 and 2019. This support has empowered me to drive transformative reforms, as articulated by Modi during the 77th Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

    "In 2014, the populace made a decisive choice for a steady and robust government to propel the nation's progress, freeing India from an era of uncertainty," he affirmed.

    Reflecting on a decade of his government's tenure, Modi recounted, "We engineered a robust economy, putting a stop to wasteful expenditure. Over the span of five years, more than 13.5 crore underprivileged individuals transitioned from poverty to join the ranks of the emerging middle and middle classes."

