    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Feb 16, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
    Amidst the ongoing hijab row, protests continued across schools and colleges in Karnataka. In Shivamogga DVS college, a Muslim student who was asked to remove hijab and enter college raised her voice against authorities. The student also said girls' patience is being tested and pressurized to quit education.

    The student added that exams are approaching and college authorities are preventing them from entering. She said in a high tone that 'hijab is her pride and will die defending it'. The girl without openly targeting the government questioned, 'today you are asking us to remove our hijab, do you want us to quit education'.

    Students in many parts were seen boycotting college and telling that they have been practicing religious rights and suddenly can't remove hijab. At Chikmagalur, MES college students raised slogans demanding hijab rights and broke open the gates. The authorities said that they are only following the Court order and asked the students to enter without hijab and burka. As students continued the agitation over hijab, the college said that they can go home and can take up lessons online.

    A student from Maharani College in Bengaluru argued that when a girl can wear jeans and other attire, she has the right to wear a hijab. At Gadag, many students studying in Urdu college also walked out of classes to register their protest over authorities asking them to remove hijab. Meanwhile, the High Court has resumed hearing the writ petition seeking permission to sit in class sporting hijab by students from Udupi.
     

