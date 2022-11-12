India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

In a statement, the IAF said that Exercise Garuda-VII provided the two Air Forces with the opportunity for professional interaction and sharing of operational knowledge and experience.

'Exercise Garuda-VII', the bilateral air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), concluded at the Air Force Station, Jodhpur, on November 12, 2022. The FASF participated in the seventh edition of the exercise with Rafale fighter aircraft and A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, while the IAF contingent comprised Rafale, Su-30 MKI, LCA 'Tejas' and Jaguar fighter aircraft. The fighter element was complemented by the IAF's Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C, Mi-17 helicopters and the newly-inducted Light Combat helicopter 'Prachanda'.

Personnel of the IAF and the FASF were exposed to realistic air combat simulations and the associated Combat Support Operations with meticulous planning and execution of various exercise phases.

'This enabled the participating contingents to engage in wide-ranging interactions, providing valuable insight into each other's best practices. The exercise also provided a platform for cultural exchange between the Air Force personnel of both the countries,' the IAF statement said.