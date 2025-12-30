Virat Kohli: 6 MAJOR Records Shattered by the Indian Batting Superstar in 2025
In 2025, Virat Kohli had a phenomenal year, breaking several records and milestones. His stellar performances reinforced his legacy, highlighting his consistency, skill, and enduring impact on international cricket even after retiring from Tests.
Another Record-Shattering Year for Kohli
Former India captain and ace batter Virat Kohli has had a year to remember, as he has shattered multiple records, which have further cemented his status as one of the modern-day greats. The 37-year-old had an incredible comeback to international cricket in ODIs following his retirement from Tests, which he announced in May this year ahead of the England tour.
After a decent ODI series against Australia, where he scored a match-winning 74 in the third match at Sydney, Kohli had an impressive outing in three ODI matches against South Africa, amassing 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 151. Recently, Virat Kohli made a remarkable comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing a century and a fifty in Delhi's first two group stage matches against Andhra and Gujarat.
As 2025 comes to an end, let's take a look at the records shattered by Virat Kohli this year.
Fastest to 14,000-run Mark in ODIs
One of the biggest achievements of Virat Kohli this year was completing 14,000 runs in his illustrious ODI career. The veteran Indian batter became the fastest to achieve this feat in history, completing the milestone in just 287 innings. Kohli accomplished the feat in the Champions Trophy group stage match against India's arch-rivals Pakistan in February at the Dubai International Stadium.
Kohli surpassed his former Indian teammate and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 350 innings to 14,000 ODI runs. Interestingly, Virat Kohli, Tendulkar, and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara completed 14,000 ODI runs while playing away from home.
1000 Runs in ICC Knockouts
Another achievement that put Virat Kohli ahead of other players in ICC tournaments is completing 1000 runs in knockout matches. The batting star became the first-ever player to achieve a rare feat in the history of ICC knockouts. Kohli accomplished this milestone during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March this year in Dubai.
In ICC knockouts, Virat Kohli has amassed 1024 runs, including a century and nine fifties, at an average of 51.2 in 22 matches, cementing his status as the ultimate performer when the stakes are highest.
Joint Most ICC Finals
Virat Kohli holds the record for the joint-most appearances, alongside Rohit Sharma, in the ICC Finals. The Champions Trophy final was the ninth joint appearance in the ICC final for Kohli and Rohit. The Indian batting stalwarts are ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who made it to eight ICC finals, followed by Yuvraj Singh, who appeared in seven finals.
He has played in nine ICC title matches, including the 2011 ODI World Cup, three Champions Trophy (2013, 2017, 2025), two T20 World Cups (2014, 2024), and two World Test Championship finals (2021, 2023), underlining his longevity at the highest level.
Joint Most ICC Trophies for India
Furthermore, Virat Kohli set a new record for winning the most ICC trophies for Team India. The Champions Trophy triumph this year was the fourth ICC title of his illustrious career, levelling with his Indian teammate Rohit Sharma's tally. Both achieved the feat of joint-most trophies for India when the Men in Blue clinched the Champions Trophy in Dubai.
Kohli's other three ICC titles include the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, and 2024 T20 World Cup, making him one of the most decorated Indian cricketers in ICC tournament history.
Most Centuries in a Single Format at International Level
Virat Kohli has shattered multiple records of Sachin Tendulkar, including the most ODI centuries, the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup, the most runs, centuries, and 50+ scores in successful chases, and several other milestones that truly defined him as a true successor of Tendulkar. However, Kohli shattered one more record of Tendulkar this year.
With his 52nd ODI century during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, Virat Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in a single format. Tendulkar has 51 centuries, which was a milestone for being the only player to reach 50-plus centuries in a single format. Now, Kohli is the sole holder of the most centuries in a single format, leaving behind Sachin Tendulkar again.
Fastest to 16,000 List A Runs
The veteran Indian batter had a dream comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, not only by smashing a century and fifty, but also by shattering another Sachin Tendulkar's record in List A cricket. During his 131-run knock in Delhi's opening match against Andhra, Kohli completed 16,000 runs in his List A and became the fastest to achieve this feat, completing the milestone in 342 matches.
Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar's record of 391 innings to the 16,000-run mark, setting a new record as the fastest player in List A history to reach this milestone. Moreover, Virat Kohli is just three centuries away from shattering Tendulkar's record of 60 centuries in List A cricket.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.