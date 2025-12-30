Image Credit : Getty

Former India captain and ace batter Virat Kohli has had a year to remember, as he has shattered multiple records, which have further cemented his status as one of the modern-day greats. The 37-year-old had an incredible comeback to international cricket in ODIs following his retirement from Tests, which he announced in May this year ahead of the England tour.

After a decent ODI series against Australia, where he scored a match-winning 74 in the third match at Sydney, Kohli had an impressive outing in three ODI matches against South Africa, amassing 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 151. Recently, Virat Kohli made a remarkable comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing a century and a fifty in Delhi's first two group stage matches against Andhra and Gujarat.

As 2025 comes to an end, let's take a look at the records shattered by Virat Kohli this year.