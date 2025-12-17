President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Vijay Diwas, honouring all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The gallery replaces colonial-era portraits with Indian heroes.

Some corridors do more than connect rooms. They connect history, memory, and values. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, one such corridor has now been transformed into a powerful tribute to courage and sacrifice. Where portraits of British aides once hung, the walls now honour India's bravest soldiers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The gallery is dedicated to all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, the highest recipients of military bravery in India.

The change is symbolic and deeply meaningful. It reflects India’s journey from a colonial past to a confident nation that proudly honours its own heroes.

From colonial portraits to Indian heroes

The corridors where the Param Vir Dirgha now stands once displayed portraits of British Aides-de-Camp, or ADCs, from the colonial era. These images were reminders of a time when India was ruled by others.

Today, those same walls carry portraits of Indian soldiers who showed the highest levels of courage, bravery, and self-sacrifice while defending the nation. This shift marks a clear move away from colonial symbols and towards celebrating India’s own history, culture and values.

Officials said the initiative reflects a conscious effort to shed the colonial mindset and embrace, with pride, India’s rich heritage and timeless traditions.

What is the Param Vir Dirgha

The Param Vir Dirgha is a special gallery created inside Rashtrapati Bhavan. It features portraits of all 21 soldiers who have received the Param Vir Chakra since Independence.

According to an official release, the gallery aims to educate visitors about national heroes who showed fearless resolve and an unconquerable spirit in the service of the country. It is also meant to honour the memory of brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Each portrait tells a story of courage under extreme conditions, often during war, when these soldiers put the nation above their own lives.

Meaning of the Param Vir Chakra

The Param Vir Chakra is India’s highest military decoration. It is awarded for the most exceptional acts of valour, courage, and self-sacrifice in the presence of the enemy during wartime.

Only 21 soldiers have received this honour so far. Many of them were awarded the medal posthumously, meaning after they had given their lives for the country.

By placing their portraits in Rashtrapati Bhavan, the nation’s highest constitutional office, the gallery gives these heroes the respect and visibility they deserve.

Inauguration on Vijay Diwas

The Param Vir Dirgha was inaugurated on December 16, a date of great importance in India’s military history. Vijay Diwas is observed every year on this day to mark India’s decisive victory in the 1971 war.

The war ended with the surrender of Pakistani forces and led to the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh. It is remembered as one of the most significant military victories in modern history.

By opening the gallery on Vijay Diwas, the government linked past sacrifice with present remembrance.

President Murmu pays tribute to war heroes

On the occasion of the 54th Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu paid heartfelt tributes to the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. She remembered their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion to the nation.

In a message shared on X, the President said she bowed to the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers in the service of the country. She expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for safeguarding India’s sovereignty and honour.

She wrote, “On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride.”

President Murmu said Vijay Diwas stands as a symbol of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. She described it as a reminder of one of the most important chapters in India’s military history.

She added that the sacrifices made by soldiers during the 1971 war would forever remain etched in the nation’s collective memory. According to her, their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians.

Remembering Operation Sindoor

During her message, President Murmu also recalled the courage shown by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. This was India’s response to a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.

She highlighted the professionalism, preparedness, and determination of the forces in countering terrorism and protecting national security. She said the operation showed India’s resolve to respond firmly to threats.

The President also praised the use of modern warfare techniques and the destruction of terror sites in Pakistan.

Focus on self-reliance and modern strength

President Murmu spoke about the Indian Army’s 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative. She said it reflects the army’s commitment to preparing for future challenges through self-reliance.

She noted that during Operation Sindoor, the army demonstrated strategic resolve, modern planning, and effective use of advanced technology. She said these efforts serve as an inspiration for the entire nation.

Ending her message, she extended her best wishes to all soldiers and their families and concluded with 'Jai Hind'.

Indian Army recalls the 1971 victory

On Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army also paid tribute to the courage and valour of the armed forces during the 1971 war. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information shared a detailed post on social media recalling the historic events.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote that Vijay Diwas is not just a date but a symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war.

They described the war as a turning point that reshaped India's military history and changed the map of South Asia.

Role of Mukti Bahini and Indian forces

The Indian Army highlighted the joint effort of the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces during the Bangladesh Liberation struggle.

According to the post, the two forces fought shoulder to shoulder, giving the movement the decisive push it needed towards freedom. The victory led to the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh.

The army described the conflict as a triumph that ended widespread suffering and cruelty faced by a large community at the hands of the Pakistani Army.

The Indian Army noted that the 1971 war ended in just 13 days. During this time, around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered. This is considered one of the largest military surrenders in the world.

The swift victory showed the discipline, planning, and strength of the Indian Armed Forces and remains a source of pride for the country.

Prime Minister Modi's tribute

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered the brave soldiers who fought in the 1971 war. He paid tribute to their unmatched spirit of nationalism and sacrifice.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the courage and selfless service of the soldiers ensured India’s historic victory in 1971. He wrote that their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians.

He described Vijay Diwas as a salute to their valour and steadfast resolve.

Vijay Diwas was observed across the country with various events and ceremonies. In Kolkata, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army organised a Military Tattoo. The event showcased military traditions, discipline, and ceremonial drills. It attracted many spectators and served as a reminder of the armed forces’ proud heritage.

Similar programmes were held in different parts of India to honour the bravery and dedication of soldiers.

A living space of memory and pride

The Param Vir Dirgha adds a new chapter to this remembrance. By placing the stories of India’s bravest soldiers inside Rashtrapati Bhavan, the nation has created a living space of memory, learning, and pride.

For visitors, especially young people, the gallery offers a chance to understand what true courage looks like. It reminds them that freedom and security come at a great cost.

As the nation marks Vijay Diwas and honours the Param Vir Chakra awardees, the Param Vir Dirgha stands as a quiet yet powerful reminder that courage, duty and love for the nation will always guide India forward.

(With ANI inputs)