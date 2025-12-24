Defence sources say the Indian Army now allows soldiers to use Instagram only for viewing and monitoring posts. Posting and commenting remain banned to flag fake content and protect sensitive information.

New Delhi: In a significant shift in its approach towards the use of social media platforms, the Indian Army has decided to allow its soldiers and officers to use Instagram strictly for watching and monitoring purposes, according to defence sources. While access has been partially restored, sources clarified that the rules on digital engagement remain unchanged. Personnel are still prohibited from posting content or commenting on any posts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Instructions Issued Across Army Formations

Sources further stated that the fresh instructions have been issued to all Army formations and departments, with the specific objective of enabling personnel to view and monitor social media accounts.

The move is aimed at ensuring that if any soldier comes across fake or misleading posts, the information can be reported to higher authorities within the force, they added.

Security Concerns Drove Past Restrictions

The Army has periodically issued guidelines governing the use of platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and others.

These strict rules were framed largely in response to incidents where some personnel were honey-trapped by foreign agencies, leading to unintentional leaks of sensitive information.

In 2017, the then Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre, informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the guidelines were issued primarily to ensure the security of information and prevent its manipulation or distortion.

From Total Ban to Controlled Digital Presence

Until 2019, Indian Army personnel were not allowed to be part of any social media groups. In 2020, the Army further tightened restrictions, directing all personnel to remove 89 mobile applications — including Facebook and Instagram — from their devices and to adhere to existing digital-security rules.

Despite the restrictions, the Army is said to have already permitted personnel to operate certain social media accounts — such as Facebook, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Quora, Telegram and WhatsApp — under strict guidelines and monitoring.

The Army as an organisation already maintains official social media handles, and with the latest instructions, these platforms may also be accessed by personnel for general information purposes.

Among other things, personnel are allowed to passively consume content to gain knowledge and may also upload résumés or browse professional opportunities, both as potential employees and employers, while strictly following security protocols.