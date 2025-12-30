India’s Army listed 2025’s biggest milestones — from precision strikes in Operation Sindoor and counter-drone defence to BrahMos & Pinaka upgrades, Apache induction, new drone units and rapid indigenisation.

The Indian Army on Tuesday outlined ten major milestones achieved at in 2025, covering Operation Sindoor After Action Review (AAR), new capabilities, technology induction, military diplomacy and indigenisation. In a detailed statement, the Army said the year marked a clear shift towards future-ready warfare, with a focus on precision, technology absorption and jointness.

Operation Sindoor and Counter-Retaliation

The year's most significant development in the military domain was Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack by "Pakistan Army-backed terrorists". According to the statement, the entire operational planning was carried out by the Military Operations Branch of the Indian Army, while execution was monitored from the Directorate General of Military Operations' Ops Room, with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and all three Service Chiefs present.

During the operation, nine terrorist camps across the border were destroyed. Seven camps were neutralised by the Indian Army, while two were destroyed by the Indian Air Force. The Army said the strikes were precise, calibrated and time-bound, reinforcing deterrence while maintaining escalation control.

The Army also detailed how it countered Pakistan's retaliation attempts. On the nights of May 7 to 10, Pakistan attempted to target military and civilian assets using drones. Indian Army Air Defence units successfully neutralised all threats, preventing damage and casualties. The Army said this demonstrated the effectiveness of integrated counter-UAS and layered air defence systems.

Along the Line of Control, more than a dozen terror launch pads were destroyed using ground-based weapons, disrupting infiltration routes and terror logistics. On May 10, the Director General of Military Operations of the Indian Army was approached by his Pakistani counterpart with a request for a ceasefire, following which an understanding was reached to stop firing and military action.

Enhanced Long-Range Firepower

On long-range firepower, the Army highlighted the progress it has made with its iconic BrahMos and the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) systems. On December 1, a BrahMos unit of Southern Command, with elements of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, carried out a combat missile launch, validating high-speed flight stability and terminal accuracy under simulated battle conditions. The Army also noted that work is underway for extended-range BrahMos systems. Two additional Pinaka regiments were operationalised on June 24 and Just as 2025 draws to a close on Monday the army successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR), with a reported range of about 120 km. The test is crucial, as it increases the army's higher-precision deep strike capability, which can be used to neutralise enemy infrastructure in designated regions or, during defensive measures, can effectively deter enemy armour push.

Aviation and Strike Capabilities

In aviation, the Army said it received the first three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters on July 22, with the remaining three delivered in December. With the six Apaches now operational, the unit is likely to further bolster the Army's strike capabilities, a a serious threat to adversaries' armoured vehicles, including tanks and IFVs.

New Battlefield Formations

The Army also announced the rollout of new battlefield structures. In October, a capability demonstration in Rajasthan showcased new structures such as Bhairav Battalions and Ashni Platoons. The Army said plans are underway to operationalise 25 Bhairav light commando battalions, along with Ashni drone platoons across infantry units for Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision effects. New Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Batteries, equipped with unmanned systems and loiter munitions to meet future challenges, were also mentioned.

Indigenisation and Technological Advancement

On procurement and indigenisation, the Army said the last two years were observed as the "Years of Tech Absorption". It highlighted that 91 per cent of ammunition used by the Army is now indigenised. Over the past year, the Army inducted a wide range of unmanned aerial systems, including around 3,000 remotely piloted aircraft, 150 tethered drones, swarm drones, logistics drones for high-altitude areas and kamikaze drones.

The Army also underlined progress in digital transformation, pointing out that the setting up of edge data centres and development of several in-house software applications, including the Equipment Helpline and Sainik Yatri Mitra App.

Strategic Reviews and Future Warfare Concepts

The statement also mentioned senior leadership reviews during the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer in October 2025 focused on grey zone warfare, jointness and innovation. Grey-zone warfare is usage of indirect or not so clear methods, such as cyberattacks, misinformation, economic pressure and proxy groups, to achieve goals without necessitating that need for a full-scale war.

Expanded Military Diplomacy

The Army also pointed to expanded military diplomacy through major joint exercises with France, the US, Thailand, Australia, Sri Lanka, the UK and the UAE via which the institution enhanced its interoperability with friendly countries, bolstered up combat efficiency in counter terror operations, and strengthened regional partnerships.

Push for Innovation and Self-Reliance

The Army in its statement also highlighted innovation initiatives such as Inno-Yoddha 2025-26, under which 89 innovations were submitted and 32 selected for further development. This initiative ny the Army is for reinforcing the push for innovation, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and future readiness.