Defence Ministry has signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore to procure over 4.25 lakh Close Quarter Battle carbines and 48 heavyweight torpedoes. The carbines, sourced from Indian firms, will equip the Army and Navy, boosting indigenous manufacturing.

CQB Carbine worth Rs 2,770 crore

The contract for over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbine along with accessories, worth Rs 2,770 crore, for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd.

“This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision,” an official said.

As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB Carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces.

“The contract highlights the synergy between the Government and the private sector which will further give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative.”

“This project will also play a pivotal role in boosting overall economy, increasing employment avenues and will also empower indigenous defence industries by encouraging Indian MSMEs through components' manufacturing and raw material supply.”

Heavy Weight Torpedoes

The contract for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy.

The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari Class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030.

These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features.

“The acquisition underscores the Government’s commitment to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced capabilities weapons.”

In the Financial Year 2025-26, Ministry of Defence has signed capital contracts amounting to Rs 1,82,492 crore for the modernisation of the Armed Forces.