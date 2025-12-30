In Dharwad, a scooter rider drove on the wrong side with high beams, nearly causing a head-on collision with a four-wheeler. CCTV footage went viral, sparking public concern and highlighting the importance of road safety.

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV in Dharwad, Karnataka, a scooter rider was seen riding on the wrong side of the road at high speed with high beams on, heading directly towards an oncoming four-wheeler. The visuals, described as disturbing by social media users, appear to show the rider being potentially run over by a lorry travelling ahead of a bus. The incident highlights the dangers of reckless driving and underscores the critical importance of adhering to traffic rules to prevent road accidents.

Wrong-Side Driving Causes Dangerous Head-On Situation

The footage, reportedly recorded on a bypass road in Dharwad, shows the scooter rider navigating the wrong side of the road, completely ignoring oncoming traffic. The high beams on the scooter further reduced visibility for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a collision. The close encounter with a four-wheeler demonstrates how momentary lapses in judgment can have life-threatening consequences.

Social Media Reaction Highlights Public Concern

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many users expressing shock and concern over the blatant disregard for road safety. Numerous comments emphasised the reckless nature of wrong-side driving and called for increased awareness campaigns.

One popular reaction read: “Very sad visuals. When your destination is a priority, safety must be your primary concern. Do whatever it takes but avoid crashes.”

Road Safety Lessons for Commuters

Traffic authorities and road safety advocates have repeatedly warned that avoiding accidents should always be the top priority. Riders and drivers are urged to maintain proper lane discipline, avoid reckless overtaking, and adhere to speed limits. Experts note that even a minor lapse in attention can result in fatal consequences, particularly on high-speed bypasses where heavy vehicles like buses and lorries are frequent.

The Dharwad incident serves as a stark reminder that safety on the roads cannot be compromised. Commuters must prioritise their own safety and that of others, follow traffic regulations diligently, and remain alert to prevent such near-miss incidents from turning fatal.

(Disclaimer: The below video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

