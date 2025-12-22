Indian Army Special Forces will showcase robotic mules, FPV drones, loitering munitions, UGVs and Negev NG-7 at the 77th Republic Day parade, highlighting India’s leap into future warfare.

New Delhi: The Special Forces of the Indian Army will showcase cutting-edge military systems and armaments during the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi, underlining the force’s rapid shift towards next-generation warfare technologies.

Advanced Systems on Display

The display will feature robotic mules, loitering munitions, first-person view (FPV) drones, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and modern infantry weapons, including the Tavor assault rifle and the Negev light machine gun.

Inducted into the Special Forces in 2024, robotic mules have already featured in the Army Day parade in Pune and Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata earlier this year.

Negev NG-7 to Feature in Parade

According to sources in the defence and security establishment, the IWI Negev NG-7, a 7.62×51mm NATO-calibre light machine gun, will also be showcased. Known for its reliability and accuracy in harsh operational conditions, the Negev NG-7 was inducted into the Indian Army in October 2025.

Para Brigade Order of March

The Para Brigade column will begin with two Rugged Terrain Transport Systems (RTTS)—one equipped with a Trinetra drone and the other with a First-Person View (FPV) system.

This will be followed by two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) carrying Nagastra and Johnette loitering munitions.

Light Specialist Vehicles and Drone Platforms

Next in formation will be four light specialist vehicles.

The first two will be armed with a heavy machine gun and an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, respectively.

The remaining two vehicles will be configured for reconnaissance and drone operations—one carrying a Q6 surveillance drone along with canister-launched drones, and the other operating remotely piloted aerial systems independently.

Robotic Mule Deployment

At the rear of the column, a tailored tracked mover will transport four robotic mules, each capable of carrying a 30-kg payload, including medical supplies or rations.

Additionally, a tracked-wheeled system will be deployed, featuring four robotic mules mounted at its four corners. These mules will be armed with two Negev light machine guns and two Tavor weapon systems, with an unmanned ground vehicle positioned at the centre.

Induction and Operational Strength

In 2024, the Indian Army inducted 100 robotic mules, allocating five mules to each Para unit. Sources indicated that three additional mules will be provided to each unit in the coming months.

A total of 30 Special Forces personnel will be responsible for operating and maintaining all the showcased systems.