Vande Bharat Sleeper train has completed a speed trial at 180 kmph on Kota-Nagda section. Railway Minister shared video highlighting train's stability through a water test. Designed for overnight travel, the train will offer comfort, advanced safety

India's railway journey is about to change in a big way. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train, designed for long overnight travel, has moved one step closer to launch. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a key update on Tuesday after the train successfully completed a high-speed trial, touching 180 kmph. The test showed not just speed, but also the comfort and stability of this new generation train.

Speed trial video shared by Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on X showing the Vande Bharat Sleeper train during its speed trial. In the caption, he confirmed that the train was tested by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The trial was conducted on the Kota-Nagda section of the Indian Railways network. During the test, the train reached its maximum design speed of 180 kmph.

What impressed many viewers was a simple but powerful demonstration. Glasses filled with water were placed inside the train. Even at 180 kmph, not a single drop of water spilled. This showed how stable and well-balanced the train is at high speed.

Why the water test matters

The water test was not just for show. It highlighted the advanced engineering used in the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. High speed often causes vibration and imbalance, but the smooth ride proved that passengers will experience comfort even during fast travel.

The demonstration underlined that the sleeper train is built to offer speed without compromising safety or comfort.

What is the Vande Bharat sleeper train?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is a sleeper-class version of the Vande Bharat Express, which currently runs as a chair car train on several routes. This new version is meant for long-distance overnight journeys. It is fully air-conditioned and designed to replace older sleeper trains with modern, faster, and more comfortable options.

Two prototype rakes of the Vande Bharat Sleeper have already been manufactured and are currently under testing.

Manufacturing partners and future plans

The first two prototype sleeper trains have been built by BEML. Indian Railways has ambitious plans to introduce more than 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains in the coming years.

Several manufacturing programmes are already underway:

BEML, along with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), is building 10 sleeper train sets

Kinet, a joint venture between Indian and Russian partners, is developing another 10 sets

A consortium of Titagarh Rail Systems and BHEL has received a contract to manufacture 80 sleeper variants

ICF is also developing an in-house sleeper version independently

These efforts show the scale of the project and the focus on modernising long-distance rail travel.

Coach layout and seating details

Each Vande Bharat Sleeper prototype has 16 coaches. The composition includes:

11 air-conditioned three-tier coaches

4 air-conditioned two-tier coaches

1 air-conditioned first-class coach

The train is designed as a semi-high-speed service. While it can run up to 160 kmph during regular operations, it has been tested safely at 180 kmph. Actual speeds will depend on track conditions.

Comfort-focused design for passengers

The sleeper coaches take inspiration from European train designs. The berths are cushioned to provide better sleep comfort. Upper berths have been redesigned to make climbing easier. Low-intensity night lights allow passengers to move around without disturbing others.

Each coach has individual reading lamps, mobile charging points, and foldable refreshment tables. The interiors use modern GFRP panels for a clean and durable finish. The train includes many modern features:

CCTV cameras for security

Audio announcements with visual display systems

Modular pantry arrangements

Advanced bio-vacuum toilets similar to aircraft

Accessible toilets for persons with disabilities

Baby care units

Shower cubicles with hot water in AC First Class

For safety, the train is fitted with the indigenous KAVACH anti-collision system. Regenerative braking improves energy efficiency.

Fully sealed gangways and automatic interconnecting doors help maintain temperature and air quality inside the coaches.

Smart monitoring and emergency support

Each train has a Centralised Coach Monitoring System. Emergency communication systems allow passengers to directly contact the locomotive driver if needed.

Train doors will open automatically at selected stations, adding to convenience and safety.

With successful high-speed testing completed, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train is moving closer to launch. It promises faster journeys, better sleep comfort, and modern safety features.

Once introduced, it is expected to transform overnight train travel in India, offering passengers a smoother, safer, and more comfortable experience.