The Indian Air Force held the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, where 244 Flight Cadets were commissioned. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan reviewed the parade and awarded top honours.

The Indian Air Force marked a significant milestone with the conduct of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, near Hyderabad, on Friday. The ceremonial event marked the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), as 244 cadets formally joined the officer cadre.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), reviewed the parade and conferred the President’s Commission on the graduating Flight Cadets of the 216 Course. Among those commissioned were 215 male and 29 female cadets, reflecting the growing diversity within the armed forces.

Reviewing Officer Accorded Guard of Honour

The CDS was received by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal P.K. Vohra, Commandant of the Air Force Academy. The Reviewing Officer was presented with a General Salute, followed by an impressive and meticulously executed march past by the graduating cadets.

‘Wings’ And ‘Brevets’ Awarded To Officers

In addition to IAF cadets, six officers from the Indian Navy, eight officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and two trainees from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were awarded their coveted ‘Wings’ upon successful completion of flying training. ‘Brevets’ were also presented to five officers on completion of their navigation training.

Proud family members of the graduating officers were present to witness the momentous occasion.

Commissioning Ceremony And Spectacular Flypast

The highlight of the parade was the Commissioning Ceremony, during which the graduating cadets were commissioned as Flying Officers by the Reviewing Officer. The newly commissioned officers took an oath, pledging to uphold the sovereignty and honour of the nation.

The ceremony was complemented by a synchronised flypast featuring Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft. A breathtaking performance by the Akash Ganga skydiving team and the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) further enthralled the audience.

Top Performers Honoured With Prestigious Awards

Recognising excellence across training disciplines, the Reviewing Officer presented prestigious awards to outstanding cadets:

Flying Officer Tanishq Aggarwal (Flying Branch) received the President’s Plaque and the Nawanagar Sword of Honour for securing first position in the overall order of merit in the Pilot Course.

Flying Officer Saksham Dobriyal was awarded the President’s Plaque for standing first in the Navigation stream.

Flying Officer Nitesh Kumar received the President’s Plaque for topping the Ground Duty branches.

CDS Emphasises Technology, Jointness And Innovation

Addressing the parade, General Anil Chauhan commended the newly commissioned officers for their immaculate turnout, precise drill movements and adherence to the highest standards of discipline. He congratulated them on joining the profession of arms and urged them to serve the nation with humility, integrity and steadfast principles.

The CDS stressed the importance of creating and sustaining asymmetry to achieve victory in modern warfare, particularly in emerging domains. He highlighted technology as a decisive factor, advocating the adoption of AI-driven data fusion, man–unmanned teaming, autonomous systems, and cognitive domain operations.

Referring to Op Sindoor, he described it as a testament to the unparalleled professionalism of the Indian Air Force and underscored the guiding philosophy of JAI — Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation — as the cornerstone of India’s future combat power.

Grand Finale With Aerial Displays

The parade culminated with the newly commissioned officers slow-marching in two columns to stirring martial tunes. In a deeply emotive moment, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh flew and led a three-aircraft Kiran formation overhead as the officers received their first salute from their immediate juniors.

A captivating synchronous flying display by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) formed the grand finale, bringing the Combined Graduation Parade to a spectacular close.