The event, featuring Indian Air Force and Navy components, will display advanced military hardware, including tanks, artillery, and air defence systems. An aerial flypast and participation from Nepal's Army band are also planned for the parade.

Newly raised Bhairav Battalion and all the defence equipment which were used during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May this year will be showcased on the occasion of 78th Army Day parade on January 15 in Rajasthan’sJaipur.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Being held under the aegis of Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command, the Indian Army will showcase a special tableau featuring the success of Operation Sindoor, along with display of counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems, robotic mules, and Army dog squads.

Sources in the Army said that the Army Day Parade will be held on public roads for the first time.

Apart from the Army, the parade will also include components from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. “Army bands will perform indigenous tunes, with the Nepal Army band joining for the second consecutive year.”

Among the defence platforms, the Army will showcase T-90 Bhishma, Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, BMP-2, Smerch and Grad multi-barrel rocket launchers, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush, and the M-777 ultra-light howitzer.

Air defence systems like MRSAM, Akash missile system, L-70 and ZU-23 Shilka will also be demonstrated. These systems played a significant role in neutralising Pakistani aerial threats during Operation Sindoor which lasted for 88 hours.

Apart from Bhairav Battalion, sources said, “Specialized artillery unit like Shaktibaan and Divyastra batteries may also be showcased.”

Bhairav Battalions are special units bridging elite forces and regular infantry, focusing on rapid strikes and tactical operations. The Shaktiban artillery units are designed to be fully UAS-driven while the Divyastra batteries combine traditional artillery with drones and loitering munitions for precision attacks.

Regiments including Assam Regiment, Artillery, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Madras Regiment, Scouts, and NCC cadets will also be the part of the Army Day parade.

A major aerial highlight will include flypasts by Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, Apache attack helicopters, along with Rudra and Chetak helicopters.