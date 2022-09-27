Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    The VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.

    Sep 27, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Tuesday conducted two successful test flights of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile from a ground-based portable launcher at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. 

    The VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies, including a miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests. 

    The missile, meant for neutralizing low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges, is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor. The design of the missile, including the launcher, has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability. Both the flight tests met the mission objectives completely.

