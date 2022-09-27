WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

The VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Tuesday conducted two successful test flights of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile from a ground-based portable launcher at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

The VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies, including a miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests.

The missile, meant for neutralizing low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges, is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor. The design of the missile, including the launcher, has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability. Both the flight tests met the mission objectives completely.

