Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

Indian Army's successful operation thwarted Pakistan's nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in J&K. It also highlights how electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of the Indian Army's operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K.

The Indian Army has released a video of an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in the forward areas of the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which was thwarted on August 25, 2022. Alert soldiers eliminated three terrorists, and a large quantity of war-like stores was recovered from them.

The Indian Army had launched an operation based on specific intelligence. On August 24 afternoon, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 7 am on August 25.

Terrorists were aiming to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and continuous rain and low clouds to cross the Line of Control. However, their movement was detected, and they were engaged at about 8.45 am. Three terrorists were killed in the heavy exchange of fire. A detailed search was completed at 2 pm, during which the bodies of three terrorists were recovered along with two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle and other war-like stores.

