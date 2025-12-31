Sarfaraz Khan roared with 157 off 75 balls for Mumbai vs Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a T20-style blitz that puts him in the selectors’ radar for the NZ ODI series, though competition for the middle order remains fierce.

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan produced a blistering performance in Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Wednesday, December 31. The Mumbai batter has been in quite impressive form in the ongoing domestic cricket season, carrying on the momentum from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Put into bat first by the Goa captain, Deepraj Gaonkar, Mumbai posted a commanding total of 444/8 in 50 overs, their second-highest total in the history of List A cricket. Sarfaraz Khan was in absolute carnage as he unleashed his firepower on the Goa bowling attack, playing a phenomenal knock of 157 off 75 balls to propel Mumbai to a solid total. His knock consisted of 9 fours and 14 sixes, and he batted at an astonishing strike rate of 209.33.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Musheer Khan (66), Hardik Tamore (53), Yashasvi Jaiswal (46), and Tanush Kotian (23*) made significant contributions, ensuring that Mumbai put up a solid total on the board and put Goa under immense pressure in their 445-run chase.

Sarfaraz Khan Gets into T20 Mode for Selectors’ Attention

Sarfaraz Khan’s blistering performance in Mumbai’s fourth match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy was not only a statement of intent, but also sent a strong signal to the selectors that his ready to stake a claim in the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand. The 27-year-old has yet to get selected to India’s white-ball squad, as he is seen as a red-ball specialist rather than a white-ball player.

Before the match against Goa, Sarfaraz scored just 63 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 31.3 in the first two innings across three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As selectors are likely to pick the squad over the weekend, the flamboyant batter knew that he needed to up his game to grab attention.

Sarfaraz Khan notched up his first century of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season in just 56 balls en route to his explosive 157-run knock. The star batter decided to get into T20 mode and unleashed an onslaught of boundaries, showcasing his power-hitting prowess, as the Goa bowlers were left scrambling to contain him.

With BCCI selectors gradually picking players based on domestic performances, as Ishan Kishan was included in India’s T20 World Cup squad following his impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy show, Sarfaraz Khan’s eye-catching 157 could put him in the spotlight for India’s white-ball selection, signaling that domestic form can influence squad picks for the ODI series against New Zealand.

Will Sarfaraz Khan be Picked for the New Zealand ODI Series?

Though Sarfaraz Khan has put himself in contention for a spot in the ODI series against New Zealand, the big question is whether the Mumbai batter will get the nod from the selectors. The selection to the white-ball squad has become quite fierce, especially during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, as several batters have been delivering consistent performances in the ongoing domestic season.

With Shreyas Iyer unlikely to feature for the New Zealand ODI series, he is yet to regain his complete fitness, there is a slot open for the middle order. Ruturaj Gaikwad was Iyer’s replacement for the three-match ODI series against South Africa and seized his chance with a maiden ODI century, making him a strong contender to retain that if India's ODI vice-captain is not fully fit.

However, the competition has been quite intense amid the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Devdutt Padikkal already pushing his case hard for the ODI selection for the NZ series with his impressive showing, 3 centuries in four matches so far. While Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan are in a battle for the second wicketkeeper-batter’s slot, as Rishabh Pant is unlikely to get picked for the New Zealand ODI series.

Looking at the competition, Sarfaraz Khan will have to maintain his explosive form in the next Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Maharashtra to make a strong case for India’s middle-order slot. With selectors keeping a close eye on domestic performances, his T20-style power-hitting could be the differentiator amid the crowded field of contenders.