Bengaluru Police have rolled out extensive security measures for New Year celebrations, including deployment of 20,000 personnel, AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, traffic curbs, flyover closures, extended Metro services.

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Bengaluru Police have put in place elaborate security arrangements across the city, with special focus on MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street, the most popular destinations for revellers. The extensive measures are aimed at ensuring public safety, preventing untoward incidents, and managing the large crowds expected on Wednesday night.

Tight Security And CCTV Surveillance

A dedicated CCTV control room has been set up to monitor MG Road and Brigade Road. Around 3,400 CCTV cameras have been installed across MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street, including AI-enabled surveillance cameras, said Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akshay Machhindra Hakay.

Of the total cameras, 400 belong to the police, while nearly 3,000 are privately installed. With cameras placed approximately every 50 metres, authorities said comprehensive surveillance has been ensured. Even minor disturbances in crowds can be detected immediately through the system.

The CCTV network is linked not only to the Central Division control room but also to the Police Commissioner’s office, allowing real-time monitoring and data collection, the DCP added.

Deployment Of 20,000 Police Personnel

On New Year’s Eve, Bengaluru Police will deploy nearly 20,000 personnel across the city. This includes 14,000 law and order police, 2,500 traffic police, 88 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, 21 City Armed Reserve (CAR) units, 266 Hoysala vehicles, and 250 Cobra patrol vehicles.

Additionally, 400 traffic wardens, along with personnel from Civil Defence, Home Guards, and Water Jet units, will be on duty to manage crowds and ensure smooth movement.

Drone Monitoring And Safety Arrangements

More than 400 additional CCTV cameras have been installed at celebration venues. Police will also deploy drone cameras to monitor crowded areas. Safety shelters and ambulances have been positioned at key locations.

Authorities have issued strict guidelines to the owners of bars, pubs, restaurants, malls, hotels, and lodges. Police teams have inspected establishments in MG Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Koramangala, Electronic City, and other busy areas to review security preparedness.

Eagle Eye Of AI Cameras

AI-enabled facial recognition cameras have been installed as part of the surveillance plan. These cameras will help identify individuals with a criminal background. If such persons are detected in crowded areas, the system will immediately alert the police, officials said.

Heat Map For Crowd Management

For the first time, Bengaluru Police have introduced a ‘Heat Map’ system to monitor crowd density. Areas with heavy crowds will be marked in red, moderately crowded locations in yellow, and less crowded areas in green. The data will be monitored continuously from the command centre.

Members of the public can also access information on ambulances, traffic conditions, and emergency services through a QR code.

Flyovers To Remain Closed

As a precautionary measure, several major flyovers across the city—including KR Market, Yeshwanthpur, Hebbal, Peenya, and Jayanagar—will remain closed on Wednesday night.

Use Public Transport, Say Police

Police have urged citizens attending New Year celebrations to use public transport wherever possible. Namma Metro services will operate on all three routes until 3 am, while BMTC buses will run until 2 am.

Special transport arrangements have been made at eight locations across the city to ensure revellers can return home safely.

Alternative Traffic Routes

Vehicles travelling from Queen’s Circle towards Halasuru should take a left turn at Anil Kumble Circle and proceed via Central Street–BRV Junction.

Vehicles moving from Halasuru towards Cantonment should turn right at Trinity Circle and take Halasuru Road–Dickenson Road.

Vehicles coming from Ejipura should turn right at India Garage.

Vehicles from HAL should turn right at the ASC Centre and proceed via Trinity Circle.

Parking And Transport Points

Designated parking facilities are available at:

First floor of Shivajinagar BMTC Shopping Complex

UB City

Garuda Mall

Kamaraj Road (from Cubbon Road Junction to Commercial Street Junction)

Bus And TT Availability

Bus and tempo traveller (TT) services will be available at Anil Kumble Circle, Mayo Hall Junction, Decathlon (Brigade Road), Trinity Circle, Hosmat Hospital, and Ashirvadam Junction.