A young woman travelling on a bus from Karwar to Ankola was sexually harassed while asleep by fellow passenger. Shocked but brave, she recorded the accused and shared the video online. As clip went viral, Uttara Kannada SP ordered immediate action.

A disturbing incident in Karnataka has once again raised serious concerns about women's safety on public transport. A young woman travelling on a bus from Karwar to Ankola was sexually assaulted while she was asleep. The incident reportedly took place within the limits of Ankola police station in Uttara Kannada district.

What makes the case stand out is the courage shown by the survivor. Despite being shocked and traumatised, she recorded the accused on her phone and shared the video on social media, leading to swift police action.

What happened during the bus journey

According to available details, the young woman was travelling with her brother on a public bus. During the journey, she became tired and fell asleep on her seat.

While she was asleep, a male passenger sitting next to her took advantage of the situation. He touched her chest inappropriately, sexually assaulting her.

When the woman suddenly woke up, she realised what was happening. She was shocked and deeply distressed. The incident left her trembling and scared, especially because there were no elders around to immediately help her.

Shock, fear and trauma after the assault

The survivor later described how the incident affected her mentally. She felt unsafe and traumatised. The fear stayed with her even after the assault ended.

The case highlights how women can be targeted even in crowded public spaces like buses, and how unsafe public travel can still be for women and young girls.

Courage under pressure: Woman records accused

Despite the fear and shock, the young woman did not lose her presence of mind. She took out her mobile phone and recorded a video of the accused while still on the bus. She also confronted the man directly, scolding him strongly in front of others. Her brave action stopped the accused from continuing and exposed him publicly.

Video shared on social media with strong message

The woman later shared the video on social media. Along with the video, she sent a powerful message to other women.

She said women must stand up for their own safety and that such offenders should not be spared. She also tagged senior police officers, appealing for immediate action and justice.

The video quickly went viral and drew widespread attention.

Police action after video goes viral

As the viral video spread sparked outrage, Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepan M.N. took immediate notice of the case. He issued strict instructions to Ankola police to investigate the matter without delay. The SP directed officers to register an FIR immediately and ensure the arrest of the accused.

Police have confirmed that the process of registering the case is underway and teams are actively searching for the suspect.

Many people online have praised the survivor for her courage and presence of mind, calling her actions an example for others.