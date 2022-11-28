Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Besides building positive military relations, the exercise is aimed at imbibing each other's best practices and promoting the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in semi-desert terrain under a United Nations peacekeeping mandate.

    Nov 28, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Armies of India and Australia will kick-start a bilateral training exercise in Rajasthan on Monday. According to the defence ministry, the 'Austra Hind 22' exercise -- to be conducted till December 11 -- will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in both countries. The 2022 edition of the exercise is taking place at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges from November 28 to December 11. 

    Soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the Australian Army's 2nd Division are participating in 'Austra Hind 22'. Troops from the Dogra Regiment are representing the Indian Army.

    The two armies are expected to share best practices in techniques, tactics and procedures to carry out tactical operations at the company and platoon levels to neutralize hostile threats.

    A statement from the Ministry of Defence said that 'casualty evacuation and planning logistics at battalion and company level, training on new generation equipment and specialist weapons, surveillance and communication equipment are also planned'.

    Personnel from both sides will engage in tasks like joint tactical drills, sharing special arms skills and raiding a hostile target. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, the joint exercise will further help strengthen ties between the two countries.

