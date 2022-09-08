6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

The Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The flight tests, which were part of the Indian Army's evaluation trials, were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios, including short-range, high-altitude manoeuvring targets, long-range medium altitude, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession. Also evaluated were day and night operation scenarios.

According to officials, all mission objectives were met during the tests. The weapon system, which has state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including a warhead chain, operated with pinpoint accuracy. The system performance was confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments deployed by the ITR.

The QRSAM system, which has the ability to operate on the move with fire on short halt and search and track capability, was tested in the final deployment configuration. The configuration comprises indigenously-developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, surveillance and multi-function radars and fully-automated command and control system.

