Two women were allegedly murdered by their husbands in separate domestic violence incidents in Karnataka’s Vijayapura and Hubballi during New Year 2026 celebrations. Police have arrested both accused and launched investigations.

Even as New Year 2026 celebrations brought cheer across the state, two shocking incidents of domestic violence cast a dark shadow over parts of north Karnataka. In separate cases reported from Vijayapura and Hubballi, two housewives were allegedly murdered by their husbands following domestic disputes over trivial issues. The incidents, which occurred within hours of each other, have triggered widespread concern and outrage, once again highlighting the alarming rise in violence within households.

Incident 1: Wife Murdered In Vijayapura, Accused Arrested

A horrific murder was reported on Wednesday night at 76 Venkatapura Camp village in Hosapete taluk of Vijayapura district. Selvakumar (39), a native of Amaravati in Hosapete, allegedly murdered his wife, Jansi, during a heated argument at their residence.

Police sources said the couple had been involved in frequent quarrels, which ultimately escalated into fatal violence. The Kamalapura police registered a case and launched a search operation. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the absconding accused, Selvakumar, on Thursday.

Incident 2: Husband Strangles Wife To Death In Hubballi

In another disturbing incident, a woman was found murdered on New Year’s Day in Anand Nagar, a residential locality in the commercial city of Hubballi. The deceased has been identified as Anjum, who was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, Mehboob Faliband.

According to the police, a quarrel that broke out at home over a trivial matter escalated into violence, during which Mehboob allegedly killed his wife by strangulation. The Old Hubballi police rushed to the spot after receiving information and began an investigation.

Husband Arrested While Trying To Flee

Following the murder, Mehboob Faliband reportedly attempted to flee the scene. However, with the assistance of local residents, the Old Hubballi police apprehended him. Senior police officials later visited the spot as part of the investigation.

It was revealed that Anjum had previously been married and had two children from her first marriage. She later married Mehboob, with whom she had one child. Sources said that soon after the second marriage, the couple began experiencing frequent domestic disputes. On Thursday morning, one such argument reportedly turned fatal.

Domestic Disputes Turn Deadly

Both cases underline how domestic disputes, often arising from seemingly minor issues, can escalate into deadly violence in the heat of the moment. The police have registered separate cases in both incidents and stated that further investigations are underway.

The twin murders have sent shockwaves across the region, raising serious questions about domestic safety and the urgent need for awareness, counselling, and timely intervention in troubled households.