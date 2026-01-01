Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday.

Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP.

"There are several injured, and several dead."

Scroll to load tweet…

He said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

"The intervention is still ongoing," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)