Panic gripped Najibabad town in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Wednesday evening after a masked 24-year-old man held a minor girl hostage at knifepoint inside a clothing shop, triggering chaos in the busy market area. The incident unfolded around 7 pm when two minor girls had entered the shop to buy clothes. Suddenly, a man wrapped in a shawl stormed in, brandished a knife and pressed it against the throat of one of the girls, triggering panic.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh in cash and a motorcycle from the shop owner. As the girl cried out for help, her screams alerted nearby police, who rushed to the scene.

Najibabad circle officer Nitesh Pratap Singh and station house officer Rahul Singh, who were patrolling close by, reached the spot along with their team and swiftly moved in. The police immediately apprehended the man and safely rescued the girl.

During the brief struggle, the minor girl sustained a small knife scratch. The accused, who was reportedly intoxicated, created a scene by shouting loudly that he wanted to go to jail.

During questioning, the arrested man claimed he was a resident of Barabanki and had arrived in Najibabad by train earlier in the evening. He allegedly made his way to the crowded station road market before the incident.

Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh said the man was taken into custody and further information about him was being gathered.