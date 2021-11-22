[Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

Family drama Dil Bekarar is based on the bestseller novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. The book has been written by the very popular author Anuja Chauhan and has the stellar cast of Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi. The web show has been produced by Sobo Films and directed by Habib Faisal. Dil Bekaraar is the sweet and sour story of Delhi's Thakur family set in 1980s Delhi.

During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Anuja spoke about her inspiration behind writing Those Pricey Thakur Girls. She said that "I started writing this book in 2010. For me, it was a bit of an exercise and talking to my children. I also wanted to make the point about how things change. I wrote with great authority and with great affection".

Talking about the challenges, she said that, "I was a full-time writer for 14 years. I was writing commercials for Pepsi, so I have been writing fairly successfully. Dil Bekaraar talks about a family in Delhi 40-years-back who is struggling to move ahead from the past. The light-hearted show showcases the everyday life of the Thakur clan as they battle with varied conflicts when telegrams, telephones exist. Nostalgic touches of RD Burman, Nazia Hassan, and Hum Log shall be seen in the web show.

Talking about Sahher, he had said about his role that, "My character Debjani Thakur might be a character from the 80s, but she's way ahead of her times. She's raised in a progressive family where she's taught to speak her mind. She draws inspiration from ever".

Akshay Oberoi spoke about his role and said that, "Playing Dylan in Dil Bekaraar was a fun experience. Just the thrill of collaborating with actors like Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kohlapure was enough for me to do play the part and added to that was the vision that Habib Faisal brought. This character is layered and a total rebel. He likes to go against odds and take on battles. This character has been a life-changing part and I am excited for the audiences to immerse themselves in this family entertainer."