  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal targets Channi govt over law and order situation, to announce CM face next week

    Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over the law and order situation in the state. He added that security will be ensured to all, be it the Prime Minister or anyone else.

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal targets Channi govt over law and order situation, to announce CM face next week-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said AAP chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly polls will be announced next week. The Delhi chief minister also assured that the state’s law and order situation will improve and justice will be ensured in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power in Punjab.

    “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce the name of its CM candidate for Punjab Assembly elections next week,” Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    “We assure the people of Punjab to improve the law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power,” Kejriwal said during his two-day trip to Punjab.

    Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over the law and order situation in the state. He added that security will be ensured to all, be it the Prime Minister or anyone else.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: BJP likely to release first list of candidates around Makar Sankranti

    The Delhi chief minister also slammed the Congress and the Badal family for allegedly looting the state for the past several years. “A tie up of Congress and the Badal family has been going on for the last several years. Both the Congress and the Badal family have been looting Punjab. It will now come to an end. Punjab will witness prosperity and good time for Punjab is going to come,” he further said.

    Kejriwal is on his first visit to Punjab since the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India.

    The state of Punjab is slated to go to the polls in February, with the Election Commission recently announcing 14 February as the date of polling.

    AAP has high hopes as it notched up an impressive performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, winning 14 out of 35 wards in the city, while the BJP won 12 wards, Congress 8, and Shiromani Akali Dal 1. AAP candidates had managed to upset several top-ranking BJP nominees.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: BJP likely to release first list of candidates around Makar Sankranti-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP likely to release first list of candidates around Makar Sankranti

    PM Modi's security lapse: Top Punjab cops knew protests would happen? Protesters were radicals?

    PM Modi's security lapse: Top Punjab cops knew protests would happen? Protesters were radicals?

    Fugitive Sanjay Bhandari sues Thales over 'unpaid commission' for UPA-era deal

    Fugitive Sanjay Bhandari sues Thales over 'unpaid commission' for UPA-era deal

    Supreme Court expands definition of vulnerable witnesses

    Supreme Court expands definition of vulnerable witnesses

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: BJP likely to release first list of candidates around Makar Sankranti-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP likely to release first list of candidates around Makar Sankranti

    Not the first, Siddharth had once mocked Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation from Naga Chaitanya RCB

    Not the first, Siddharth had once mocked Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation from Naga Chaitanya

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for? RCB

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for?

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on threshold of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci-dnm

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on ‘threshold’ of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci

    When Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's hot pictures RCB

    Here's what happened when Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's hot pictures

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon