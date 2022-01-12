Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal targets Channi govt over law and order situation, to announce CM face next week

Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over the law and order situation in the state. He added that security will be ensured to all, be it the Prime Minister or anyone else.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said AAP chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly polls will be announced next week. The Delhi chief minister also assured that the state’s law and order situation will improve and justice will be ensured in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power in Punjab.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce the name of its CM candidate for Punjab Assembly elections next week,” Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We assure the people of Punjab to improve the law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power,” Kejriwal said during his two-day trip to Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over the law and order situation in the state. He added that security will be ensured to all, be it the Prime Minister or anyone else.

Also read: UP Election 2022: BJP likely to release first list of candidates around Makar Sankranti

The Delhi chief minister also slammed the Congress and the Badal family for allegedly looting the state for the past several years. “A tie up of Congress and the Badal family has been going on for the last several years. Both the Congress and the Badal family have been looting Punjab. It will now come to an end. Punjab will witness prosperity and good time for Punjab is going to come,” he further said.

Kejriwal is on his first visit to Punjab since the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India.

The state of Punjab is slated to go to the polls in February, with the Election Commission recently announcing 14 February as the date of polling.

AAP has high hopes as it notched up an impressive performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, winning 14 out of 35 wards in the city, while the BJP won 12 wards, Congress 8, and Shiromani Akali Dal 1. AAP candidates had managed to upset several top-ranking BJP nominees.