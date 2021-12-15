Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Punjab's Jalandhar, interacts with masses

Punjab goes to polls early next year and the AAP, which is the main opposition party in the state, is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling Congress.

Amritsar: In a major push to bolster its grip in states, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

The AAP chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. In the last two months, this is his seventh visit to the poll-bound state. Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year.

“We are going to Jalandhar, where we will take out a Tiranga Yatra. I appeal to the people to join the Yatra in large numbers. Punjab is a land of martyrs; it gave birth to several freedom fighters. Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in their memory.”

The yatra is led by Arvind Kejriwal in a big open truck. It started at noon from Bhagwan Valmik Chowk (Jyoti Chowk) and proceeded towards Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk (Nakodar Chowk). On the way, Kejriwal is expected to interact with the masses and address them from his truck, which will be all decked up with party symbols.

There is a second truck with AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, party in-charge Raghav Chadha and 40 already announced candidates of the party from Punjab and halaqa in-charges on board. The third truck has been readied for the social media team of the AAP.

During his two-day visit, Kejriwal will also visit Lambi for 'Tiranga Yatra' and public meetings.

The AAP national convenor had promised cash aid of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years. Quality education and an amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of the state's soldiers killed in the line of duty if his party comes to power in the State after the 2022 Assembly elections.

