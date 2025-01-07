BREAKING: SC grants interim bail to Asaram Bapu on medical grounds in 2013 rape case until March 31

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Asaram Bapu, jailed in a 2013 rape case, until March 31 on medical grounds. Strict conditions apply, barring him from meeting followers or tampering with evidence. The bail ensures medical care while maintaining judicial oversight.

SC grants interim medical bail to self-styled godman Asaram till March 31 in 2013 rape case vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 7) granted interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, in connection with the 2013 rape case. The apex court allowed the interim bail on medical grounds, citing his health condition.

Asaram Bapu, who has been unwell recently, was earlier taken to Maharashtra for treatment. While granting the bail, the Supreme Court imposed strict conditions. Asaram has been directed not to meet his followers during the interim bail period and must refrain from tampering with evidence.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had permitted Asaram’s son, who is in Lajpore jail in Surat, to meet him due to concerns over Asaram’s health. This development comes after repeated pleas citing his deteriorating condition.

The Supreme Court's order specifies that the interim bail will be valid until March 31. However, during this period, Asaram must strictly adhere to the conditions set by the court. He has been barred from holding any meetings with his followers or associates.

