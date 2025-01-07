Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested

A 36-year-old Nepal man was arrested in Delhi for stabbing his wife’s suspected lover after obsessively tracking him for three months across cities. He fled to Nepal but returned to check if the victim had died, leading to his capture by police.

A 36-year-old man from Nepal was arrested in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area after allegedly stabbing his wife’s suspected lover in November. The man was caught two days ago when he returned to Delhi to check if the victim had died from the injuries, police said.

The accused, who worked in Kuwait, had reportedly been obsessively tracking his wife and her alleged lover for three months. His surveillance extended across Nepal, Mumbai, and Delhi. Police said he began this after receiving a divorce request from his wife and discovering her alleged relationship with a factory colleague.



“He showed a disturbing pattern of stalking, closely monitoring their movements across multiple locations,” said a senior police officer from Outer North Delhi, reported TOI.

For months, the man travelled between Nepal and Delhi several times and stayed near his wife’s rented home to keep an eye on her and her alleged lover. According to police, he carefully documented their daily activities and travel routines.

The situation escalated on November 23, when the accused confronted the 32-year-old man near Mukundpur and repeatedly stabbed him. After the attack, he fled to the Nepal border, frequently changing phone numbers to avoid detection. He even planned to assume a new identity, police said.

A breakthrough came after a 30-day search operation along the Nepal border. “We coordinated with Nepalese authorities, and informants, and used technical surveillance to trace his movements,” the officer added.



The man returned to Delhi a few days ago to confirm if the victim had died during treatment, raising concerns that he might have been planning another attack. Acting on intelligence, police apprehended him. The victim, who was critically injured, is now recovering but remains under observation, police said.

During questioning, the accused confessed to leaving his job in Kuwait to pursue what became an obsessive vendetta. A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

