Lifestyle
Devotees from across the globe flock to Sangam City for Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025. Witness the unique Naga Sadhus.
The grand camp entry of Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhara Panchayati took place on Monday. Various glimpses of Naga Sadhus were seen.
The level of devotion and penance of Naga Sadhus is unique. Their different forms at Maha Kumbh mesmerize devotees.
Some Naga Sadhus were seen covered in ash, while others were armed. Some sadhus were seen sitting in meditation postures.
This unique style of sadhus is not only a symbol of spirituality but also reflects Indian culture and traditions. Presence at every Akhara's camp entry holds special significance.
The unique appearance of Naga Sadhus and the grand camp entry of Akharas offer a wonderful glimpse of this Maha Kumbh.
This grand event of Akharas at Maha Kumbh 2025 is a celebration of Indian culture and tradition, proving to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.
Sangam City combines spirituality and culture like none before. Akharas' spectacular camp arrival and Naga Sadhus' unusual look are highlights of this Maha Kumbh.
While different forms of male sadhus are seen, the glimpses of female Naga Sadhus are also unique, whose devotion is boundless.
(Photos) Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear
Sara Tendulkar sports a trendy new haircut – PHOTOS
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know why Naga Sadhus not wear clothes and more
Bipasha Basu Birthday: Here's how she maintains her fitness at 46