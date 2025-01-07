Lose belly fat fast in 7-days: Try THIS magic cinnamon water drink | Full recipe here

Melt belly fat quickly with this magic drink. Let's see how to prepare this magical drink...

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

Many people around us suffer from excess weight. Losing belly fat is not easy. With some effort, we can lose weight. But melting stubborn belly fat is not so easy. However, with one magic drink, you can melt belly fat in a very short time. Let's see how to make that magical drink...
 

article_image2

Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon is essential in preparing our belly fat melting magic drink. We use cinnamon regularly in cooking. It reduces problems like cold, cough, etc., and also reduces weight. It also has many health benefits. By taking it regularly, we can protect ourselves from many diseases. The antioxidants in it keep weight gain under control. Now let's see how belly fat melts by taking this cinnamon with so many qualities.

article_image3

How to make cinnamon water for weight loss?

Half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder
2 cups of water
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon honey

To make cinnamon water, first, you need to put 2 cups of water in a deep bowl.
Now put this water on the stove and add half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to it.
Now boil this water well.
After this water boils down to half, turn off the stove.
After this mixture cools down a bit, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of honey and drink.
Cinnamon helps in rapid weight loss.

article_image4

Cinnamon

Cinnamon has metabolism-boosting properties, which helps you burn calories faster. It is very effective in reducing your weight. At the same time, it is a good source of anti-inflammatory properties, which also reduces inflammation in your body. At the same time, it is useful for burning fat quickly. So drink cinnamon water to reduce your problems. By taking it regularly, you can get rid of the constant hunger problem.
 

article_image5

Cinnamon Water

How to make cinnamon coffee?
To make cinnamon coffee, first, you have to prepare cinnamon water. Then add coffee powder and a little sugar to that water and mix. This way you can have ready-made coffee. You don't need to eat anything for half an hour after drinking it.

Benefits of Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a treasure trove of health. It contains many essential nutrients like zinc, vitamins, niacin, thiamine, lycopene, protein, calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, manganese, copper, and carbohydrates. Apart from this, cinnamon also has antioxidant, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Cinnamon is beneficial in obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. The fiber in it keeps weight gain under control.
 

article_image6

Cinnamon Water

When to drink cinnamon water for weight loss?
When to drink cinnamon water for weight loss is a very important question. Some people say to drink it on an empty stomach in the morning, but this process is wrong. To lose weight, drink cinnamon water 1 hour before going to bed at night. Pregnant women or those following a specific diet plan should consult an expert before consuming cinnamon water.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know about THIS mysterious temple that opens once a year RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know about THIS mysterious temple that opens once a year

Why do so many young women prefer to date older men? There's a scientific reason shk

Why do so many young women prefer to date older men? There's a scientific reason

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths snt

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths

Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance

Recent Stories

Kerala Weather Rain update: IMD issues rainfall ALERT for eight districts from tomorrow; Check ATG

Kerala Weather Rain update: IMD issues rainfall ALERT for eight districts from tomorrow; Check

Vietnam's 'Snitch law': Earn upto $200 for reporting traffic violations; Should India follow? vkp

Vietnam's 'Snitch law': Earn upto $200 for reporting traffic violations; Should India follow?

Lohri 2025: 8 pink salwar suit designs to try this festival ATG

Lohri 2025: 8 pink salwar suit designs to try this festival

EXPOSED How CIA drugged, tortured Americans in secret mind control program MKUltra over 60 years ago snt

EXPOSED! How CIA drugged, tortured Americans in secret mind control program MKUltra over 60 years ago

Who is Anita Anand? Education, career, family, her Indian connection AJR

Who is Anita Anand? Education, career, family, her Indian connection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon