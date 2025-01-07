Makar Sankranti 2025: Know about THIS mysterious temple that opens once a year

Makar Sankranti 2025: India is home to numerous forts shrouded in mystery. One such fort stands in Ajaygarh, Panna district. Uniquely, the temple within this fort opens only once a year, on Makar Sankranti.

Ajaygarh Fort of Panna District: In Madhya Pradesh's Panna district lies Ajaygarh Fort, a structure as ancient as it is mysterious. Most notably, it houses a temple that opens only once a year on Makar Sankranti. The deity worshipped here has its idol brought from Rewa's Archaeological Museum. Learn more about this fort and its temple below…

Why is this fort special?

Ajaygarh Fort in Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, holds many secrets. While thousands visit daily, Makar Sankranti sees a surge in visitors due to the ancient temple inside, dedicated to Baba Ajaypal, the local deity. This temple opens only once a year on Makar Sankranti.

Baba Ajaypal's idol brought from the museum

Ajaypal Baba's temple within Ajaygarh Fort has no permanent idol. The idol worshipped on Makar Sankranti is brought annually from Rewa's Archaeological Museum and returned the next day, overseen by the local administration. On Makar Sankranti, people first bathe in the fort's pond before offering prayers.

Hidden Royal Treasure

Legend says that the fort hides the treasure of the Chandel kings. Many have sought it, but none have succeeded. Even in daylight, the fort is daunting, deterring anyone from venturing there after dark.

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on astrological insights. We are merely a medium for conveying this information. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.

