Delhi Elections 2025 dates announced: Voting to take place in single phase on Feb 5, results on Feb 8 (WATCH)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 2:52 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Voting for the Delhi assembly elections will take place on February 5, announced EC. Counting of votes and results will be declared on February 8.

The elections in 70 constituencies will be held in a single phase.

Addressing the media, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, that "2024 proved to be an year of Electoral zeniths! Lok Sabha Elections 2024 saw the highest number of voters globally, a mammoth record of ~672 million voters. J&K voted with full enthusiasm and gusto. Violence free polling, Minimal repolls, people’s mandate gracefully accepted."

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections will be held before that to constitute a new House.

Delhi Assembly elections will witness a three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is aiming to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is eyeing to wrest power in the national capital. The Congress is also preparing for a strong fighthoping to emerge as a surprise winner.

The AAP first came to power in December 2013, with the help of the Congress in the hung assembly. However, after just 49 days in power, Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister, citing an inability to pass the anti-corruption Jan Lokpal Bill. In the next two elections--in 2015 and 2020--the party swept Delhi with 67 and 62 seats, respectively, and the BJP was left with single digits in those elections. The Congress, meanwhile, drew blank.

