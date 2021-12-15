  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: BJP’s massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram

    The Chief Minister or deputy Chief Minister of BJP ruled states or coalition states visited Ayodhya to seek the blessing of Lord Ram.

    UP Election 2022: BJP massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ayodhya, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 2:34 PM IST
    In a mega show-of-strength ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Chief Ministers of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states visited Ayodhya today to offer prayers to Lord Ram after Prime Minister Modi unveiled the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied them during their stay in Ayodhya.

    The Chief Minister or deputy Chief Minister of BJP ruled states or coalition states visited Ayodhya to seek the blessing of Lord Ram. These include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Bihar, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Jairam Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka), Nongthombam Biren Singh (Manipur), Biplab Kumar Dev (Tripura) arrived in Ayodhya.

    This is the first time that a gathering of this scale is taking place in Ayodhya. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited Ayodhya for the first time after the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi case in 2019. Nadda arrived in Varanasi on Sunday ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

    Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls next year and the BJP has been on a spree to launch, inaugurate and showcase the development work it has carried out under CM Yogi Adityanath.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 2:34 PM IST
