Delhi Elections 2025: Last press conference as CEC, says Rajiv Kumar; signature shayaris win hearts (WATCH)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced Delhi election dates will be revealed soon in his final press briefing before retiring in February 2025. Reflecting on his tenure, he highlighted violence-free Lok Sabha polls and addressed allegations of EVMs and voter discrepancies.

Delhi Elections 2025: Last press conference as CEC, says Rajiv Kumar; signature shayaris win hearts (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced during a press conference regarding the Delhi Assembly elections that the dates for the polls will be revealed shortly. In what he confirmed to be his final press briefing as the CEC, Rajiv Kumar reflected on his tenure and addressed key issues related to election transparency.  

Speaking at the press conference, Rajiv Kumar proudly stated that a new benchmark had been set in the Lok Sabha elections, as they were conducted without any incidents of violence. "Kar na sake ikrar toh koi baat nahi, meri wafa ka unko aitbaar toh hai. Shikayat bhale hi unki majburi ho..." he remarked poetically, responding to critics who questioned the Election Commission’s credibility.  

Rajiv Kumar, who will retire in February 2025, indicated that this press conference marked the conclusion of his role as Chief Election Commissioner. He also tackled allegations against the Election Commission, including concerns over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and discrepancies in voter counts.  

Rajiv Kumar was appointed as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner on May 15, 2024. Before this, he served as an Election Commissioner from September 1, 2020. During his tenure, he oversaw several significant elections, including the Bihar Assembly elections in 2020 and the state elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Chief Election Commissioner, he conducted the presidential and vice-presidential elections, Lok Sabha polls, and assembly elections in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand.  

Rajiv Kumar’s career

Born on February 19, 1960, Rajiv Kumar is a 1984 batch IAS officer. With a career spanning 36 years, he served in various central ministries and his Bihar-Jharkhand cadre. His academic credentials include an LLB, a PGDM, an MA in Public Policy, and a BSc degree. 

