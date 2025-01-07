Earthquake strikes Nepal at 7.1 magnitude, tremors felt in North India; Dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal near Lobuche, with tremors felt in Bihar and North India. Two aftershocks of 4.7 and 4.9 magnitudes followed. No major damage was reported, but the quake highlights the region's vulnerability along the Himalayan fault line.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 9:17 AM IST

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Nepal early Tuesday morning, with its epicentre located 93 kilometres northeast of Lobuche. The tremor, recorded at 6:35 am IST, was also felt across Bihar and parts of North India, causing panic among residents. Dramatic visuals capturing the tremors have since gone viral on social media.  

Lobuche, a small village situated near the Khumbu Glacier and approximately 150 kilometres east of Kathmandu, lies close to the Everest Base Camp. The quake's epicentre was reported in the Tibet region at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).  

Vanuatu: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Port Vila, damages US embassy; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

China's earthquake monitoring agency, however, pegged the quake's magnitude slightly lower at 6.8. The region surrounding the epicentre has an average altitude of 4,200 meters (13,800 feet), Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.   

In the aftermath of the major quake, two additional tremors were recorded later in the morning, as per data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).  

- A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck at 7:02 am IST, with its epicentre at latitude 28.60°N and longitude 87.68°E, and a depth of 10 kilometres.  
- Another tremor of magnitude 4.9 occurred at 7:07 am IST, with its epicentre at latitude 28.68°N and longitude 87.54°E, at a depth of 30 kilometres.  

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

In India, residents in parts of Bihar, including Patna, Supaul, and Siwan, reported feeling the tremors. Several areas in North India also experienced mild shaking. While no immediate damage or casualties were reported, the quake caused concern among people living in multi-story buildings.  

This earthquake adds to the history of seismic activity in the region, which lies along the Himalayan fault line, one of the most seismically active zones in the world.  

