Dev Pragad to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention as guest of honour

Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek, will attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar (January 9-11, 2025) as a Guest of Honour. The event celebrates Indian diaspora contributions, with dignitaries like PM Modi attending. Pragad’s transformative leadership at Newsweek exemplifies global innovation and engagement.

Dev Pragad to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention as guest of honour vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Dev Pragad, the CEO of Newsweek, will attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention as a Guest of Honour. The prestigious event, scheduled from January 9 to 11, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, celebrates the Indian diaspora's contributions to the country's development, according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).  

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar extended Pragad’s invitation to the convention.  

Organized by the Government of India and the MEA, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention acts as a vital link between India and its global diaspora. The event will host prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, among others.  

As a transformative leader at Newsweek, Pragad has redefined the legacy media brand into a modern, digital-first, multi-platform powerhouse with over 100 million monthly readers. Under his leadership, Newsweek launched initiatives like the globally renowned "World’s Best Hospitals" rankings and the "Auto Disruptor Awards." The platform has also become a hub for impactful discussions with global leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.  

Pragad’s remarkable turnaround of Newsweek has been recognized globally and is studied as a case at Harvard Business School. His innovative approach integrates artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global partnerships, establishing Newsweek as a leader in contemporary media.  

Danish Manzoor Bhat, Editorial Director and Senior Vice President (Asia) at Newsweek, will join Pragad at the event. Bhat oversees the publication’s operations in Asia, spearheading its editorial vision and strengthening its regional engagement.  

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention provides a platform to honour diaspora leaders like Pragad, whose journey from India to global prominence reflects the spirit of the event. His participation highlights the crucial role of the diaspora in shaping India’s global narrative.  

