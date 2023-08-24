Neglected Generosity: Vehicles donated to civic authority in Karnataka's Dharwad left to rust

The manner in which Dharwad Municipal Corporation has treated vehicles donated to it has raised concerns about the city's commitment to community welfare. In a disheartening display, four vehicles generously donated by the Ravi and Jaya Bhopalpura Foundation to aid the transportation of deceased individuals have been left untouched and rusting for the past three months.

Dharwad, the state's second-largest metropolitan corporation after Bengaluru, is witnessing a stark example of disparity in its service provision. While special arrangements are made for the well-off in the event of a death within the city, the same consideration is not extended to those less privileged.

The foundation's donation of four Mukti vehicles, valued at Rs 70 lakh, was intended to assist the twin cities of Hubli and Dharwad. However, the well-intentioned donation remains idle within the corporation's confines.

Originating from Dharwad and now thriving in New York, the Ravi and Jaya Bhopalpura Foundation has shown its commitment to the community by donating these vehicles. Yet, their benevolent gesture has been met with neglect by the Municipal Corporation.

With the vehicles standing unused since their inauguration, locals have expressed their dismay at the Corporation's lack of action. Some have even suggested that private entities, district stations, or other offices might handle the management more effectively.

The plight of these vehicles serves as a poignant reminder that benevolence should be met with responsible stewardship. As citizens reflect on this concerning issue, the onus falls on the Commissioner, Mayor, and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation to honor the intent behind the donation.