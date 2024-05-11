Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Who knows if Balakot strike took place or not': Telangana CM questions PM Modi over Pulwama attack (WATCH)

    Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticized PM Modi and BJP's handling of the Pulwama attack, questioning the transparency of the Balakot airstrike. He accused Modi of politicizing events for electoral gain and demanded accountability for security failures. Reddy's remarks echo opposition sentiments, calling for leadership beyond BJP. The government faces pressure to address concerns.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 11, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    In a recent press conference held in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the Pulwama attack, questioning the transparency of the subsequent Balakot airstrike.

    Addressing the media, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, "...For Modi, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. So, Modi's thinking is not right for the country. So, the country needs to be without BJP, without Modi now. They answer everything with 'Jai Sri Ram'. The Pulwama incident is a classic example. They have failed. What is the IB doing? What is the Intelligence network doing? Modi ji attempted political benefit from the surgical strike after the Pulwama incident. My question to him is - What are you doing? Why did the Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB and R&AW? It is your failure...Nobody knows to date if a surgical strike took place. So, internal security is Congress' responsibility. We are not ready to leave the country in just anyone's hands."

    Reddy further raised doubts about the Balakot airstrike conducted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. He emphasized that even to this day, there is uncertainty surrounding whether the surgical strike occurred. Reddy reiterated that Modi's governance is centred around political gain rather than national interest, asserting that the country deserves leadership beyond the BJP and Modi.

    The Telangana CM's remarks reflect a broader sentiment within the opposition, with several leaders previously questioning the authenticity of the Balakot airstrike and demanding proof. The Pulwama attack, which occurred in February 2019, saw a devastating car bomb targeting a CRPF convoy, resulting in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF soldiers.

    Reddy's critique adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the government's response to national security threats and raises pertinent questions regarding the need for transparency and accountability in such matters. 

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
