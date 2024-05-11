Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK

    Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakh for a slow over rate during the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

    This marks his side's second over rate offense of the season. Consequently, the remaining 11 playing members, including the Impact Player, faced individual fines of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

    In Friday's match, GT defeated defending champions CSK by 35 runs, keeping their IPL hopes alive. Gill and B Sai Sudharsan both scored centuries in GT's total of 231 for three before restricting CSK to 196 for eight.

    Also read: IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill's fiery celebration after scoring century against CSK goes viral (WATCH)

    Despite the loss, CSK maintained their fourth-place position on the points table with 12 points from as many games, while the Titans are currently in eighth place with 10 points from 12 matches.

    Following their win over CSK, skipper Gill said, "The chances of us qualifying was 0.1 or 1 per cent. I think all of us, all 25-30 of us, believe that we can still make it into the play-offs. Because I have seen miracles happen with this team in the past couple of years and we all do believe in that."

    "When I got out, I was a bit frustrated. I thought as a batting unit, we left 10-25 runs out there. At one point we were 195/0 in 15 overs, so I thought that 250 was a pretty gettable score and I was thinking about that. It is as satisfactory as any hundred. We lost our last three games and it was important for us to win this one and that is what me and Sai were discussing. We were trying to maximise every opportunity and every challenge that was thrown at us," Gill added.

