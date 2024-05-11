Lifestyle

Northern Lights seen across Europe: 7 places from where it can be seen

Experience the wonder of the Northern Lights! From Norway's Tromsø to Alaska's Fairbanks, journey to prime spots for nature's dazzling light show

Tromsø, Norway

Located in the Arctic Circle, Tromsø offers excellent chances to witness the Northern Lights from September to March

Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland's capital city serves as a convenient base for Northern Lights excursions. The countryside around Reykjavik offers dark skies and minimal light pollution

Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

Fairbanks is one of the best places in the United States to see the Northern Lights. With clear, dark skies, and cold temperatures ideal for Aurora viewing

Abisko, Sweden

Situated within the Aurora Oval, Abisko National Park in Swedish Lapland boasts clear skies and minimal light pollution. Visitors can also enjoy various outdoor activities

Yellowknife, Canada

Located in the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife is renowned for its frequent and vibrant displays of the Northern Lights. Visitors can opt for guided tours

Svalbard, Norway

This remote archipelago in the Arctic Ocean offers unique opportunities to see the Northern Lights against a backdrop of glaciers and snow-capped mountains

Rovaniemi, Finland

Known as the official hometown of Santa Claus, Rovaniemi is also a prime location for viewing the Northern Lights. Visitors can enjoy various winter activities

