Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Every inch of Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India’: HM Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a BJP rally, asserting that every inch of PoK belongs to India. He criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's attempts to promote Rahul Gandhi's political career, contrasting it with PM Modi's successes. Shah's remarks signal BJP's confidence ahead of upcoming elections.

    'Every inch of Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India': HM Amit Shah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 11, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    In a recent statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's firm stance on the territory of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), declaring unequivocally, "Every inch of PoK belongs to India."

    During a BJP election rally, Shah responded to comments made by Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer regarding Pakistan's possession of nuclear weapons. Shah asserted, "PoK belongs to India. No one can take it away." He emphasized that the resolution affirming India's sovereignty over PoK had been unanimously passed in Parliament.

    Amit Shah attacks Congress' Rahul Gandhi, says should settle down in Italy after Raebareli defeat (WATCH)

    Shah also took a dig at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, highlighting her unsuccessful attempts to launch her son Rahul Gandhi's political career. He remarked that despite Sonia's efforts, Rahul had failed to make an impact in politics. Shah quipped that Rahul's move to contest from Rae Bareli would also fail, predicting a significant victory for the BJP candidate in the constituency.

    Jharkhand Congress' X account withheld for sharing Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video

    Drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Rahul Gandhi's political endeavours, Shah emphasized the difference in outcomes, indicating Modi's success and Rahul's repeated failures.

    The Union Home Minister's remarks underscored the BJP's confidence in its political agenda and its commitment to asserting India's territorial integrity. With the upcoming elections looming, such statements reflect the party's determination to secure electoral victories and reinforce its position on crucial national issues.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala police arrest Madikeri SIM distributor for aiding online fraudsters vkp

    Kerala police arrest Madikeri SIM distributor for aiding online fraudsters

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court

    Satyamev Jayate Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan snt

    'Satyamev Jayate': Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan

    Need to fight dictatorship': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal comes out of Tihar Jail after 50 days AJR

    'Need to fight dictatorship': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal comes out of Tihar Jail after 50 days

    PM Modi articulates Idea of India: Satyamev Jayate, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, mother of democracy & more (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi articulates Idea of India to 'clueless' Congress: Satyamev Jayate, mother of democracy & more (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Female household worker accuses Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna of repeatedly raping her and threatening for life vkp

    Female household worker accuses Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna of repeatedly raping her and threatening for life

    Kerala police arrest Madikeri SIM distributor for aiding online fraudsters vkp

    Kerala police arrest Madikeri SIM distributor for aiding online fraudsters

    Dengue 10 ways to prevent mosquito activity during summers RBA

    Dengue: 10 ways to prevent mosquito activity during summers

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court

    Adah Sharma turns 32: 7 interesting facts about the actress RKK

    Adah Sharma turns 32: 7 interesting facts about the actress

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon