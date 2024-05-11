‘Every inch of Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India’: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a BJP rally, asserting that every inch of PoK belongs to India. He criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's attempts to promote Rahul Gandhi's political career, contrasting it with PM Modi's successes. Shah's remarks signal BJP's confidence ahead of upcoming elections.

In a recent statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's firm stance on the territory of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), declaring unequivocally, "Every inch of PoK belongs to India."

During a BJP election rally, Shah responded to comments made by Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer regarding Pakistan's possession of nuclear weapons. Shah asserted, "PoK belongs to India. No one can take it away." He emphasized that the resolution affirming India's sovereignty over PoK had been unanimously passed in Parliament.



Shah also took a dig at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, highlighting her unsuccessful attempts to launch her son Rahul Gandhi's political career. He remarked that despite Sonia's efforts, Rahul had failed to make an impact in politics. Shah quipped that Rahul's move to contest from Rae Bareli would also fail, predicting a significant victory for the BJP candidate in the constituency.



Drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Rahul Gandhi's political endeavours, Shah emphasized the difference in outcomes, indicating Modi's success and Rahul's repeated failures.

The Union Home Minister's remarks underscored the BJP's confidence in its political agenda and its commitment to asserting India's territorial integrity. With the upcoming elections looming, such statements reflect the party's determination to secure electoral victories and reinforce its position on crucial national issues.

