    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Heavy rains on Friday triggered extensive flooding in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives and the destruction or damage of thousands of homes.

    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)
    First Published May 11, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Northern Afghanistan was devastated by flash floods, with over 200 fatalities reported in a single province, according to the United Nations. Heavy rains on Friday triggered extensive flooding in Baghlan province, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives and the destruction or damage of thousands of homes, as reported by the UN's International Organization for Migration to AFP.

    In Baghlani Jadid district, over 1,500 homes were either damaged or destroyed, and the death toll exceeded 100, according to an IOM emergency response lead, citing data from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

    According to Taliban government officials, as of Friday night, 62 people have lost their lives due to severe flooding.

    In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid expressed sorrow over the devastating floods, indicating that "hundreds of our fellow citizens" have been affected.

    The impact of the flash floods has been felt across multiple provinces in Afghanistan. Officials in northern Takhar province reported 20 fatalities on Saturday alone. Additionally, heavy rainfall on Friday caused significant damage in northeastern Badakhshan province, central Ghor province, and western Herat.

    In response to the crisis, emergency personnel have been mobilized to the affected regions, with efforts focused on rescuing injured and stranded individuals, as stated by the defense ministry.

    Afghanistan's susceptibility to such disasters is exacerbated by its relatively dry winter, which reduces the soil's ability to absorb rainfall. This vulnerability underscores the country's heightened exposure to the impacts of climate change.

    After enduring four decades of relentless conflict, Afghanistan stands as one of the world's poorest nations. Regrettably, it is also deemed by scientists as one of the least equipped to confront the repercussions of global warming.

