    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos

    Devaraje Gowda, a BJP leader, has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive material related to a purported sex scandal involving MP Prajwal Revanna. The charges against Devaraje Gowda include sexual assault and caste-based abuse. He is under interrogation, and the possibility of custody transfer to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) awaits court approval. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 11, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Police have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the purported sex scandal implicating MP Prajwal Revanna. BJP leader Devaraje Gowda was apprehended by the Hiriyur police in Chitradurga district and later transferred to Hassan for continued legal proceedings.

    The charges against Devaraje Gowda include sexual assault on a woman and caste-based abuse, with the incident purportedly occurring in Holenaraseepur city police station of Hassan district. Following his arrest, Devaraje Gowda is currently under interrogation by Hassan District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeeta.

    Female household worker accuses Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna of repeatedly raping her and threatening for life

    The arrest comes amidst allegations that Devaraje Gowda leaked obscene videos contained in a pen drive allegedly belonging to MP Prajwal Revanna. The former car driver of Revanna, Devaraje Gowda, had claimed to have provided the pen drive to the MP. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously summoned Devaraje Gowda for questioning in connection to the viral pen drive case.

    However, the situation regarding Devaraje Gowda's custody remains uncertain. While the SIT may request his custody during the court proceedings, there are complexities involved. The court, which is currently on holiday, may need to grant permission for the transfer of custody to the SIT.

    Devaraje Gowda's arrest stems from his alleged involvement in disseminating sensitive material. He purportedly shared audio recordings of conversations involving political figures on social media, drawing attention from law enforcement. In an attempt to evade arrest, he attempted to mislead authorities by falsely claiming his presence at home.

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Second victim accuses him of rape, records statement in court

    Ultimately, he was apprehended by the Hiriyur police near a toll gate, shortly after uploading the controversial audio and video content. The swift action by law enforcement indicates the seriousness with which the authorities are addressing the allegations surrounding the scandal.

    In the meantime, speculations abound regarding the potential questioning of MP Prajwal Revanna regarding the distribution of the controversial pen drive. 

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
