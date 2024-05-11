Lifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya

11000 Alphonso mangoes, fruit baskets were sent to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir from Pune

Akshaya Tritiya

On Friday, the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya celebrated its first auspicious Akshaya Tritiya.

Contributions came from Maharashtra's Pune

One of the most striking contributions came from Maharashtra's Pune, with bottles of mango juice and eleven thousand Hapus mangoes. 

There was also an extra crate of seasonal fruits in the presentation. 

All the fruits were placed in front of Lord Ram's idol. 

Ram Lall's outfit

Ram Lall's clothing was created from indigenous Assamese textiles Eri and Moonga Silk, known as 'the golden threads of Assam'. 

Ram Lall's outfit

Lord Ram's outfit was created out of real gold threads from Assam, yet again the motifs used are of Vaishnav Chinha of Shankh, Chakra, Gada, Mayur & Padma.

Akshaya Tritiya

The day also commemorates the birth of Parshuram, Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation. 

