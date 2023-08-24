Amazing rags-to-riches story of G Rajendran is truly inspiring

In a world where success is often considered a privilege of the fortunate, G Rajendran's story stands as a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Rising from humble beginnings as a gold loan advisor, Rajendran's journey has transformed him into the visionary behind South India's most prominent jewellery empire.

At the age of 80, G Rajendran's net worth has soared to an astounding Rs 15700 crore ($1.9 billion), marking him as one of the most successful businessmen in the region. His empire, which encompasses not only gold and jewellery but also educational institutions and hotels, reflects his unyielding dedication to growth and innovation.

The foundation of Rajendran's success was laid when he transitioned from advising the Chennai Central Cooperative Bank on gold loans to embarking on an entrepreneurial path. With modest savings, he took a leap of faith and established a small gold retail shop under the banner of GR Thangamaligai in 1964. A 500-square-foot space, secured for just Rs 100, served as the launch pad for what would become a monumental legacy.

Through years of unwavering commitment, Rajendran's brainchild, GRT Jewelers, expanded its footprint. The year 1979 saw the opening of a substantial store, followed by a cascade of branches across multiple states. GRT Jewelers, now a premier jewellery brand, boasts an extensive array of diamond, gold, platinum, and silver jewellery. It comes as no surprise that the brand has cultivated a vast and loyal customer base, cementing its position as an industry leader.

Rajendran's journey encapsulates the spirit of entrepreneurship, illustrating that success is not confined to birthright but is a product of resilience and vision.

His transformation from a gold loan advisor to a billionaire entrepreneur echoes the sentiment that true success knows no bounds. G Rajendran's legacy shines brightly as an inspiration to aspiring businessmen, reminding us all that every empire starts with a single step, and every fortune with a single idea.