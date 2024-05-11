'PM Modi wants to crush AAP': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first words after walking out of Tihar jail (WATCH)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail after getting interim bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blew flying kisses while greeting his supporters on Saturday during his first press conference after being released from jail. Addressing the supporters and media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and CM Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali's blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you today."

He said, "Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush AAP. PM Modi himself believes that AAP is the one that will give future to the country."

Check out some of his top quotes:

"No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years. The Prime Minister is saying that he is fighting corruption but all the thieves are in his party. 10 days ago the one who was said to have committed a scam after they made them join their party was made the Deputy CM and Minister."

"I want to say to PM Modi that If you want to fight corruption then learn from Kejriwal…After the formation of the government in Delhi, I myself dismissed one of my ministers and sent him to jail. In Punjab, we sent a minister to jail. You include all the thieves in your party and send Kejriwal to jail, this is not a fight against corruption."

"By arresting Kejriwal, they have given the message that if Kejriwal is arrested then they will arrest anyone. The name of this mission is 'One Nation One Leader..."

The AAP supremo called PM Modi a "dictator" and said all opposition leaders would be jailed if the BJP returned to power.

"Our ministers, Hemant Soren, ministers of Mamata Banerjee's party are in jail…If they win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition leaders will all be in jail."

"Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, Raman Singh have been finished. The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1 in the liquor policy case, went to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place with his wife Sunita on Saturday. On Friday night, Kejriwal came out of Tihar Jail after 50 days in judicial custody, joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and Delhi minister Atishi.

Speaking the event, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Arvind Kejriwal was not a person, but a "thought". "You will arrest the person, how to arrest the thought?...In the first 3 rounds (of LS polls), PM Modi got to know that this time it is not going to be '400 paar'," Mann said.

Latest Videos