    India records 3,17,532 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.41 per cent; Omicron tally stands at 9,287

    In the last 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload has increased by 93,051 cases. The country registered 2,23,990 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 3,58,07,029. 

    India records 317532 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 16 dot 41 per cent Omicron tally stands at 9287
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
    According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, India registered 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases and 491 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 4,87,693. There are now 19,24,051 active cases. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 93,051 cases. The country registered 2,23,990 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 3,58,07,029. Active cases are for 5.03 per cent of all infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 93.69 per cent.

    Meanwhile, India has also registered 9,287 Omicron infections to date. According to the government, there has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday. Experts say it is impossible to sequence the genomes of every sample, but they emphasise that Omicron is essentially driving the current wave. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 16.41 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was 16.06 per cent. Furthermore, the total number of doses provided in the country as part of the countrywide Covid-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 159.67 crores.

    One of the worst-affected states by the Covid pandemic, Maharashtra, saw 43,697 new coronavirus infections, 10% more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections and 49 fatalities. The new Omicron cases brought the total number of people infected with this strain to 1,860. In the previous 24 hours, Delhi recorded 13,785 new Covid cases and 35 fatalities. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the city's active COVID patients totalled 75,282. There are 58,501 people in home isolation and 2,624 hospitalised to hospitals.

    According to the World Health Organization, international travel prohibitions "do not add value and continue to contribute to nations' economic and social burden."
    In a statement made during a WHO conference, the UN health organisation stated that travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus revealed "the ineffectiveness of such efforts over time."

