Parliament Winter Session: After 'deadlock' breakthrough, Opposition leaders walk out of Lok Sabha

Leading the INDIA bloc, the Congress spearheaded a protest earlier in the day. Notably, allies like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) abstained from participating.

Parliament Winter Session: After 'deadlock' breakthrough, Opposition leaders walk out of Lok Sabha AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, saw a walkout by opposition MPs on Tuesday (December 3), the first planned working day after days of disruption. Despite a prior agreement to ensure smooth functioning, the opposition and ruling parties clashed over unresolved issues.

On Monday, a breakthrough meeting had set the stage for debates on constitutional matters, scheduled for December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha. However, tensions flared again as the opposition demanded discussions on critical issues such as the Adani indictment in the U.S., the Sambhal violence, and the ongoing Manipur crisis.

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore

Leading the INDIA bloc, the Congress spearheaded a protest earlier in the day. Notably, allies like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) abstained from participating. The TMC highlighted its focus on broader "people's issues" during the Winter Session, signaling a divergence within the opposition alliance. The party also criticized the Congress's stand on the Adani case, urging a balanced approach to address multiple concerns.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described the protest as a "clear signal" to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighting widespread opposition to its policies. Tharoor called the demonstration a "salvo" to precede active participation in parliamentary debates.

Sukhbir Badal fulfills Akal Takht's 'Tankhah' at Golden Temple with plaque around neck (WATCH)

The government has reiterated its readiness to discuss any issue, but the persistent disagreements indicate a challenging path ahead for the session, which is set to conclude on December 20.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera dmn

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Woman demands Rs 40 lakh alimony from husband just one month after marriage (WATCH) shk

Woman demands Rs 40 lakh alimony from husband just one month after marriage (WATCH)

ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case snt

ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage anr

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues dmn

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues

Recent Stories

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns shk

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns

Anasuya's cryptic tweet triggers buzz around Vijay and Rashmika's relationship; Read on NTI

Anasuya's cryptic tweet triggers buzz around Vijay and Rashmika's relationship; Read on

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Secure Rs 7 lakh for your child's future AJR

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Secure Rs 7 lakh for your child's future

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera dmn

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: When actress was asked to make 'paranthas'; know what happened next RBA

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek divorce news: When actress was asked to make 'paranthas'; know what happened next

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon