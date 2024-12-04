Punjab: Gunshots fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal during religious duty at Golden temple in Amritsar (WATCH)

A man fired at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal while he was performing penance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The shooter, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was subdued by the crowd. No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

A shocking incident occurred at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning when a man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The attack took place while Badal was performing his penance at the entrance of the sacred shrine. Fortunately, the shooter was quickly subdued by the crowd, and no injuries were reported.

The man, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, reportedly approached Badal with a firearm before firing at the wall near him. Badal, 62, was sitting in a chair as part of his 'sewadar' duties, following a religious punishment known as 'tankhah' issued by the Akal Takht. This punishment is in response to alleged mistakes made during the SAD's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Badal, who had admitted his mistakes and apologized unconditionally to the Akal Takht, is currently serving as a 'sewadar,' performing tasks such as washing dishes and cleaning shoes at the Golden Temple. He was joined by other Akali Dal leaders, including Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who were also performing similar duties as part of their penance.

The attack has raised many questions, especially since it took place in the presence of several high-profile figures. The police quickly arrested the suspect, and an investigation is underway to determine the motives behind the attack.

In a video shared by news agencies, the suspect is seen approaching Badal, but his gun hand was deflected by a nearby person, preventing a potentially deadly outcome. The shooter’s aim was reportedly directed at Badal, but the situation was contained before any harm was done.

This incident has brought attention to the ongoing religious punishments that certain Akali Dal leaders are serving after Akal Takht’s decision. Among those affected, Badal and other key figures from the party are carrying out their penance by performing voluntary duties at the Golden Temple, as well as cleaning the bathrooms and serving langar (community food).

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s father, the late Parkash Singh Badal, has also been stripped of the Fakhr-e-Qaum (Pride of the Sikh community) honour, which was awarded to him in 2011 for his service to the community.

